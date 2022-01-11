See All Dermatologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Debra Fett Desmond, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Debra Fett Desmond, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.

Dr. Fett Desmond works at Dermatology Solutions in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Solutions
    14071 METROPOLIS AVE, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Debra Fett Desmond, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386686020
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine-Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine-Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
