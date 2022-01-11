Dr. Debra Fett Desmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fett Desmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Fett Desmond, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Fett Desmond, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.
Dr. Fett Desmond works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Solutions14071 METROPOLIS AVE, Fort Myers, FL 33912 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Desmond since 2010 when we relocated to Ft. Myers. We absolutely love her. We each go every six months for a well exam. She answers all of our questions and does a very good exam. We have both had to have MOHS surgery and are so pleased that she has a MOHS surgery center right next door to the regular office. In a nut shell, we couldn't be more pleased with Dr. Desmond.
About Dr. Debra Fett Desmond, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine-Dermatology
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine-Internal Medicine
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fett Desmond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fett Desmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fett Desmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fett Desmond has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fett Desmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fett Desmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fett Desmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fett Desmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fett Desmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.