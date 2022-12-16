Dr. Debra Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Freeman, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Med.
Cyberknife Centers Of Tampa Bay Treatment Center621 Lumsden Professional Ct, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 860-8510Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pm
Cyberknife Centers Of Tampa Bay900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 104, St Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (813) 860-8510Tuesday9:30am - 6:00pm
NRO Naples Radiation Oncology2575 Northbrooke Plaza Dr Unit 207, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 262-5168Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I was recommended to CyberKnife and found her via online search. Very easy to get into, she was so kind and knowledgeable and made me feel very comfortable. This was what I wanted to do and who I wanted to treat me! Unfortunately, tests came back that meant CyberKnife was not an option for me. Even though I had to go another direction for my treatment, Dr Freeman called me back to follow up and was super supportive to the oncologist I am now with.
- University of Florida Shands Hospital
- Lloyd Noland Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Med
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Radiation Oncology
