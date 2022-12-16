See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Debra Freeman, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debra Freeman, MD

Dr. Debra Freeman, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Med.

Dr. Freeman works at Cyberknife Centers Of Tampa Bay Treatment Center in Brandon, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL and Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cyberknife Centers Of Tampa Bay Treatment Center
    621 Lumsden Professional Ct, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 860-8510
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cyberknife Centers Of Tampa Bay
    900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 104, St Petersburg, FL 33716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 860-8510
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    NRO Naples Radiation Oncology
    2575 Northbrooke Plaza Dr Unit 207, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-5168
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Lesion
Brain Metastasis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Lesion
Brain Metastasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Liver Mass Chevron Icon
Liver Metastasis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I was recommended to CyberKnife and found her via online search. Very easy to get into, she was so kind and knowledgeable and made me feel very comfortable. This was what I wanted to do and who I wanted to treat me! Unfortunately, tests came back that meant CyberKnife was not an option for me. Even though I had to go another direction for my treatment, Dr Freeman called me back to follow up and was super supportive to the oncologist I am now with.
    Mark H — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Debra Freeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346254125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida Shands Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lloyd Noland Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

