Dr. Debra Fromer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Fromer works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.