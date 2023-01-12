See All Podiatrists in Foley, AL
Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Foley, AL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM

Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Foley, AL. 

Dr. Gibson works at South Baldwin Podiatry PC in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Rogers, DPM
Dr. William Rogers, DPM
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. George Johnson, DPM
Dr. George Johnson, DPM
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. James Morgan, DPM
Dr. James Morgan, DPM
4.3 (10)
View Profile

Dr. Gibson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Baldwin Podiatry PC
    1770 N Alston St, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 943-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?

    Jan 12, 2023
    I Have seen Dr Gibson 4 Visit now. I had A Rt Austin Bunionectomy with shorting of the 1st Metarsal About 2 weeks ago my pain is not bad was taking perocet 10 post OR. Now on Perocet 5 with adeq pain control. Also taking Motrin 800 tid with food. Pain Control is good. I have multiple experiences with foot Drs mostly OP, with multiple experiences with friends & pts that had this type of Surgery. I had a great. Experience with Dr Gibson. She is kind, tells you like it is. And in my experience She is Wonderful Dr !
    Mike Lynch — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gibson to family and friends

    Dr. Gibson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gibson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM.

    About Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588636260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibson works at South Baldwin Podiatry PC in Foley, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gibson’s profile.

    Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Debra Gibson, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.