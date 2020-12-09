Dr. Glitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Glitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debra Glitz, MD
Dr. Debra Glitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Glitz's Office Locations
1
Dudley Kezlarian Samarian Ladd3290 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 509, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 290-2220
2
Heron Ridge Associates Plc.31000 Telegraph Rd Ste 120, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 594-4991
3
Eastwood Clinics17250 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 425-4070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Glitz for many years. Although she comes off as quiet, she always has her patients best interest in mind. She is very thorough and takes her job very seriously. I find her to be a very caring person. I feel comfortable and safe in her care. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Debra Glitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1326086059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Glitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.