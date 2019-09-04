Dr. Debra Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Goldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Debra Goldman, MD
Dr. Debra Goldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services Providence Ri 148 West River St.148 W River St Ste 8, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 606-3000
2
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Greenwich Ri1377 S County Trl Unit 2A, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-3000
3
Womens Care Inc.407 East Ave Ste 150, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 727-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very helpful when you have questions. She sits there and listens to me, which is very important to me
About Dr. Debra Goldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods.