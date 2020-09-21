Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD
Dr. Debra Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty Of Medicine (Canada) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She is the most patient and loving physician. She has been examining my daughter's eyes since she was 3 and we both love her!
- 35 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Hospital|University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- McGill U
- Jewish Genl Hosp-McGill U
- McGill University Faculty Of Medicine (Canada)
- Ophthalmology
