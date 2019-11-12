See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Debra Grayman, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (25)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debra Grayman, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med.

Dr. Grayman works at Pure Skin Dermatology in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Nona
    10727 Narcoossee Rd Ste B6, Orlando, FL 32832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 694-4971
    Dr. Phillips
    7932 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 206, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 900-2580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Hair Loss
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Acne
Hair Loss
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Debra Grayman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962411462
    Education & Certifications

    • She Also Completed a Fellowship With The Skin Of Color Center, Which Provided Her With The Knowledge and Skills To Provide Care To Latinos, African-Americans, and Asians.
    • Dr. Grayman Completed Her Residency In Dermatology At St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    • Bachelor Of Science In Microbiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grayman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grayman works at Pure Skin Dermatology in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Grayman’s profile.

    Dr. Grayman has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

