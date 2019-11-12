Dr. Grayman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Grayman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Debra Grayman, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med.
Lake Nona10727 Narcoossee Rd Ste B6, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 694-4971
Dr. Phillips7932 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 206, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 900-2580
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Grayman is a very knowledgeable and competent dermatologist. Even more so, very patient and understanding. She takes her time with you and listens. My diagnosis of CCCA (alopecia) was quite disheartening; however, her prescribed treatment plan has given me hope. Also, appointments are easy to schedule and most of all, my adult onset acne has cleared up! So yes, Dr Grayman gets my recommendation.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962411462
- She Also Completed a Fellowship With The Skin Of Color Center, Which Provided Her With The Knowledge and Skills To Provide Care To Latinos, African-Americans, and Asians.
- Dr. Grayman Completed Her Residency In Dermatology At St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Bachelor Of Science In Microbiology
Dr. Grayman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grayman has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grayman speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.