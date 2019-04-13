See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seminole, FL
Dr. Debra Hemsath, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (10)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debra Hemsath, MD

Dr. Debra Hemsath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Hemsath works at A Place For Women in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Hemsath's Office Locations

    A Place For Women
    A Place For Women
10011 Seminole Blvd Ste A, Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2019
    Dr. Hemsath is one of the most intelligent doctors I've ever met. She explains things amazingly well and lets me ask a lot of complex questions. She's very professional and very kind and reassuring. Well woman exams are really quick and easy as well. I highly recommend.
    — Apr 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Debra Hemsath, MD
    About Dr. Debra Hemsath, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770579120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U FL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemsath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hemsath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hemsath works at A Place For Women in Seminole, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hemsath’s profile.

    Dr. Hemsath has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemsath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemsath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemsath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemsath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemsath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

