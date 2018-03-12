See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Debra Jaffe, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debra Jaffe, MD

Dr. Debra Jaffe, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jaffe works at Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida, PA in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy in Coral Springs
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 307, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 796-0400
  2. 2
    Bluesleep Florida LLC
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 309, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 12, 2018
    I have been impressed by day one! Your first contact with office staff is key. I was able to talk with someone right away without having to go through an automated system. Every staff member I have come in contact with has been very pleasant and over the top helpful! It is a breath of fresh air to experiance this. Dr. Jaffe also takes her time and scheduals everything effortlessly. She is so personable as well as takes the time to listen and as explain. I have never had to wait long to see her
    Jennifer in Coral Springs — Mar 12, 2018
    About Dr. Debra Jaffe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538190467
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
