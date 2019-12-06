See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Debra Johnson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (17)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Debra Johnson, MD

Dr. Debra Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Johnson works at Ideal Plastic Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ideal Plastic Surgery
    77 Cadillac Dr Ste 170, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 664-3391
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Debra Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174697072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institut Francais De La Main
    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Irvine
