Overview of Dr. Debra Lebo, DO

Dr. Debra Lebo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Lebo works at Temecula Valley Ob/Gyn in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.