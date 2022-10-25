Overview of Dr. Debra Madaj, MD

Dr. Debra Madaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Madaj works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.