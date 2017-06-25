Dr. Debra Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Michel, MD
Overview of Dr. Debra Michel, MD
Dr. Debra Michel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Michel's Office Locations
- 1 3801 Santa Rosa Dr Ste 301, Kingman, AZ 86401 Directions (928) 681-8730
-
2
Kingman Emergency Associates Pllc3629 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-2101
- 3 9097 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 609-4200
-
4
American Medical Transit LLC2200 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-3978
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michel?
Debra Michel was my first Rhuematologist I started seeing her in 1997, with our her knowledge and treatment I believe I would not be as healthy as I am now. Thankxox Dr Michel. Carrie Davis
About Dr. Debra Michel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1326040015
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michel has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.