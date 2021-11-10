See All Pediatricians in Laguna Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Debra Willis Miller, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Debra Willis Miller, MD

Dr. Debra Willis Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MemorialCare
Dr. Willis Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    32322 Coast Hwy Ste F, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 499-5111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Laryngitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Acute Laryngitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Debra Willis Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184754517
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Willis Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willis Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willis Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

