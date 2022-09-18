See All Neurologists in Augusta, GA
Neurology
Dr. Debra Moore-Hill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Moore-Hill works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore-Hill's Office Locations

    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cranial Trauma
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cranial Trauma

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2022
    My visit with Dr. Moore-Hill was very informative & comfortable. She spent so much time with me reviewing a recent seizure that was very different from any I had ever experienced. She was so professional & easy to talk to about my concerns. I feel like I finally have the right doctor to treat my epilepsy.
    Joyce Dixon — Sep 18, 2022
    About Dr. Debra Moore-Hill, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1275730665
    Education & Certifications

    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Moore-Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore-Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore-Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore-Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore-Hill works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Moore-Hill’s profile.

    Dr. Moore-Hill has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore-Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore-Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore-Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore-Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore-Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

