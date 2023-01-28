Dr. Debra Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Morrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Morrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America409 N UNIVERSITY AVE, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-6980
Conway Gastroenterology PA455 Hogan Ln, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 513-0799
The Gastro-intestinal Center Inc405 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 663-1074
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Morrison for several years. She has always been on top of my health issues. I appreciate her so much!
About Dr. Debra Morrison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992709836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
