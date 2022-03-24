Dr. Debra Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Debra Nelson, MD
Dr. Debra Nelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Hartford Hospital
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care8285 W Arby Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 737-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nelson did my Laminectomy and did a great job. She listens well and explained my condition and the need for surgery. Getting appointments was easy and the staff are helpful and very nice to deal with.
About Dr. Debra Nelson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710069042
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of California
