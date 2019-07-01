Dr. Debra Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Price, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Debra Price MD PA9060 Sw 73rd Ct, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions (305) 670-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Price. Dr. Price is very knowledgeable and well versed in her field of practice. She and her staff were very welcoming. Dr. Price is very professional, polite, thorough, tender and caring.
About Dr. Debra Price, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184627754
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.