Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM
Overview of Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM
Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Schocher works at
Dr. Schocher's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Glenn Truskin & Associates8019 CASTOR AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 742-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schocher?
DR SHOCHER IS ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS. STAFF IS GREAT.. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMENDED HER TO EVERYONE..
About Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, German
- 1699770800
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schocher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schocher works at
Dr. Schocher speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schocher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schocher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.