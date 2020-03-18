See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM

Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Schocher works at Glenn B Truskin DPM & Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Schocher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Glenn Truskin & Associates
    8019 CASTOR AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 742-6767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Nazareth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2020
    DR SHOCHER IS ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS. STAFF IS GREAT.. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMENDED HER TO EVERYONE..
    THERESA — Mar 18, 2020
    About Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1699770800
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Schocher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schocher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schocher works at Glenn B Truskin DPM & Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schocher’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schocher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schocher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

