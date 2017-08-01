Overview

Dr. Debra Schussheim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Schussheim works at Soundview Medical Associates in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.