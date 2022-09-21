See All Hand Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Debra Bourne, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debra Bourne, MD

Dr. Debra Bourne, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine|Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Dr. Bourne works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bourne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center
    4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-4263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center
    7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Carpal Fractures
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Carpal Fractures

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I was in severe pain from a wrist sprain from a caving incident of clumsiness. I thought the wrist may be broken and going to go to ER. The front office staff were extremely helpful in getting me within a day. She had me imaged within a few minutes of being brought back to an examining room. Shortly thereafter she came in with her laptop that had the images ready for review. She explained that the severity of my arthritis added to the pain of the sprain and that it was not broken. We discussed not having a steroid injection to relieve the inflammation and pain which I agreed with as cortisone can do more harm than good. She felt the wrist to find the most painful area and reviewed the images to make sure that it was not broken. "Do you have a wrist brace that isolates the thumb" I do "Wear the brace. and if the wrist does not improve in 4 to 6 weeks come back in and we may have to inject the steroid". Great Job!
    — Sep 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Debra Bourne, MD
    About Dr. Debra Bourne, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215215629
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pitts Med Center|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pitts Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale School of Medicine|Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
