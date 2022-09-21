Dr. Debra Bourne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Bourne, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine|Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 290-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was in severe pain from a wrist sprain from a caving incident of clumsiness. I thought the wrist may be broken and going to go to ER. The front office staff were extremely helpful in getting me within a day. She had me imaged within a few minutes of being brought back to an examining room. Shortly thereafter she came in with her laptop that had the images ready for review. She explained that the severity of my arthritis added to the pain of the sprain and that it was not broken. We discussed not having a steroid injection to relieve the inflammation and pain which I agreed with as cortisone can do more harm than good. She felt the wrist to find the most painful area and reviewed the images to make sure that it was not broken. "Do you have a wrist brace that isolates the thumb" I do "Wear the brace. and if the wrist does not improve in 4 to 6 weeks come back in and we may have to inject the steroid". Great Job!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1215215629
- University Of Pitts Med Center|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian
- University Of Pitts Med Center
- Yale School of Medicine|Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
