Dr. Debra Steele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Steele, MD
Overview of Dr. Debra Steele, MD
Dr. Debra Steele, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Steele works at
Dr. Steele's Office Locations
-
1
Tcl - Kadlec Specialty Clinic1100 Goethals Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3080
-
2
Kadlec Regional Medical Center888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steele?
Good experience. Would recommend this provider to others.
About Dr. Debra Steele, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538147517
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.