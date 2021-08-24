Dr. Debra Stokan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Stokan, MD
Overview of Dr. Debra Stokan, MD
Dr. Debra Stokan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Stokan works at
Dr. Stokan's Office Locations
Stokan Jaggers & Associates23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste G270, Katy, TX 77494 Directions
Lifetrek Solutions11104 W Airport Blvd Ste 135, Stafford, TX 77477 Directions (832) 328-0008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stokan is wonderful. She is kind, patient & very caring. She is cautious & conservative with medicating. My family adores her & has complete confidence in her
About Dr. Debra Stokan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316059595
Education & Certifications
- University TX
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Stokan works at
