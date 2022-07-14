Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Tarantino works at
Locations
Associates In Colon Rectal Dis200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-0250
Morristown Office111 Madison Ave Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 322-0250
Parsippany Office3699 US Highway 46 Ste 2, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 322-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tarantino is one of the best doctor's I have ever seen. She is so nice and makes you feel extremely comfortable. She is very informative and will go out of her way to accommodate you. I would recommend her to anyone who needs to see a speacialist in this field. It is a pleasure to be her patient.
About Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1952477986
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- 1995-1999|Case Western Reserve University
- 1994-1995|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarantino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarantino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tarantino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tarantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarantino works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.