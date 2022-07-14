See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Tarantino works at Associates in Colon & Rectal Diseases, P.A. in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ and Parsippany, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Colon Rectal Dis
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-0250
  2. 2
    Morristown Office
    111 Madison Ave Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-0250
  3. 3
    Parsippany Office
    3699 US Highway 46 Ste 2, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-0250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colorectal Cancer

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952477986
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • 1995-1999|Case Western Reserve University
    • 1994-1995|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Tarantino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tarantino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

