Ophthalmology
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Debra Tennen, MD

Dr. Debra Tennen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Tennen works at Davidorf Eye Group in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tennen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davidorf Eye Group
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 190, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 230-4383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Debra Tennen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366418865
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Residency
    • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    Internship
    • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debra Tennen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tennen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tennen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tennen works at Davidorf Eye Group in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tennen’s profile.

    Dr. Tennen has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tennen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tennen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tennen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tennen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tennen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

