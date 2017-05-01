Dr. Vachon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Vachon, MD
Overview
Dr. Debra Vachon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Vachon works at
Locations
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 783-5800Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer July 2016 and I was blessed to have Dr. Vachon as my Doctor & surgeon. My. Cancer was diagnosed at stage II. My Cancer was removed using microscopic surgery with minimal scaring. I didn't have to undergo radiation or chemotherapy thanks to early diagnosis & removal By Dr. Vachon.
About Dr. Debra Vachon, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710980305
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
