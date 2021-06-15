See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Debra Ware, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Debra Ware, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Ware works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA with other offices in Grovetown, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AUCC Grovetown II - OB/GYN
    303 W Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA 30813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Adult Congenital Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 15, 2021
    I have the upmost respect for Dr. Ware. She delivered both of my children and was attentive to me and my needs. She was very informative and personable. My experience at the office was impeccable. Best OB/GYN ever in my opinion.
    Dr. B. — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Debra Ware, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1821080342
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Ga|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    • Med Coll WI|Med College Wi
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

