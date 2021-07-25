Dr. Debra Wechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Wechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Debra Wechter, MD
Dr. Debra Wechter, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Wechter works at
Dr. Wechter's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wechter?
Dr Wechter is incredibly compassionate and respectful, topped off with being a super savvy surgeon who knows her stuff. She did a bilateral mastectomy for me for invasive cancer. I believe it would be hard to find a better surgeon. That being said, we didn't agree on everything. I requested an "esthetically flat closure", Dr Wechter told me she would do a smooth flat closure...not the same thing by a long shot and I have some monstrous dog ears (any dog ears are monstrous... right?) If I was doing it again, I would take photos in to let her see what I was wanting. My recovery was rocky, because I'm me... but Dr Wechter was there for me every step of the way. Her office went out of the way to accommodate my appointments and other needs. I would recommend her to everyone, if it's not a good fit, just ask and she will help you find someone who is.
About Dr. Debra Wechter, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568579100
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Clin
- University Wash Affil Hosps
- University Wash Affil Hosps
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wechter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wechter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wechter works at
Dr. Wechter has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wechter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.