Overview of Dr. Debra Wechter, MD

Dr. Debra Wechter, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Wechter works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.