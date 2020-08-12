Dr. Debra Werner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Werner, DO
Overview of Dr. Debra Werner, DO
Dr. Debra Werner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Werner's Office Locations
New Dorp Mri & Imaging27 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 668-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Werner has been my doctor for at least 20 years! She delivered both of my granddaughters! She sent me for a breast sonogram when the surgeon that I had failed to do so and I was diagnosed with breast cancer and she saved my life! I am an RN and have complete confidence in her medical and surgical expertise! I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Debra Werner, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Werner speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.