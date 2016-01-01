See All Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Camden, NJ
Dr. Debrah Meislich, MD

Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Debrah Meislich, MD

Dr. Debrah Meislich, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Meislich works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meislich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper University Health Care
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abdominal Pain
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abdominal Pain

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Debrah Meislich, MD

    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1942383989
    Education & Certifications

    • St Christophers Hospital for Children
    • St Christophers Hospital for Children
    • St Christophers Hospital for Children
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

