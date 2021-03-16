Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvalho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD
Overview of Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD
Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University of Lodrina - M.D..
Dr. Carvalho works at
Dr. Carvalho's Office Locations
New Image Cosmetic Surgery Center10167 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 866-6432Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very satisfied with my results and this whole work team, they are awesome.
About Dr. Decio Carvalho, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1922250729
Education & Certifications
- Stem Cell Therapy - University of Miami|University of Miami
- Brotherhood of Santa Casa de SÃ£o Paulo|General Surgery - University of Miami|Plastic Surgery - Brotherhood of Santa Casa de São Paulo
- State University of Lodrina - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carvalho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carvalho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carvalho speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvalho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvalho.
