Overview of Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD

Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Hospital For Special Surgery in Paramus, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.