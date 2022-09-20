See All Rheumatologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD

Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Hospital For Special Surgery in Paramus, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hss Ortho 1
    140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 175S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 599-8016
  2. 2
    Hospital For Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St Ste 175S, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 599-8016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 20, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Wu's for the past few years, first for psoriatic arthritis and now for fibromyalgia as well. Dr. Wu is an excellent diagnostician. She asks poignant questions and is and spends as much time with a patient as is needed (this does have the downside of her frequently running 15-30 min late if you have a later-in-the-day appointment). She explains things in an easy to understand manner and has a kind bedside manner. I've contacted her and her office via the patient portal on numerous occasions and they always reply promptly and courteously; if Dr. Wu thinks an issue warrants a follow up - either in person or virtual - she and her office staff work to get that scheduled in a timely manner. I have no reservations referring friends to Dr. Wu.
    Lauren — Sep 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD
    About Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871640334
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University, New York, NY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu has seen patients for Osteopenia, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wu speaks Korean and Mandarin.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

