Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD
Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Hss Ortho 1140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 175S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 599-8016
Hospital For Special Surgery535 E 70th St Ste 175S, New York, NY 10021 Directions (201) 599-8016
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Wu's for the past few years, first for psoriatic arthritis and now for fibromyalgia as well. Dr. Wu is an excellent diagnostician. She asks poignant questions and is and spends as much time with a patient as is needed (this does have the downside of her frequently running 15-30 min late if you have a later-in-the-day appointment). She explains things in an easy to understand manner and has a kind bedside manner. I've contacted her and her office via the patient portal on numerous occasions and they always reply promptly and courteously; if Dr. Wu thinks an issue warrants a follow up - either in person or virtual - she and her office staff work to get that scheduled in a timely manner. I have no reservations referring friends to Dr. Wu.
About Dr. Dee Dee Wu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean and Mandarin
- 1871640334
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY
- Montefiore Medical Center
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- Columbia University, New York, NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Osteopenia, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Korean and Mandarin.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.