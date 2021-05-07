Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, MD
Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 977-9711
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Office visit was fine. Did the consolation and operation back to back without needing to schedule 2nd appointment. Staff was friendly and helpful. Problem- Doctor elected to send materials to a lab for testing against the expressed request of the patient, and charged the patient. Patient reached out to the doctor concerning this and the doctor was able to provide an acceptable resolution. 5 stars for providing excellent service and for correcting the billing issue.
About Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1962429936
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.
