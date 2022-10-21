Overview of Dr. Deeba Ali, MD

Dr. Deeba Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Ali works at Tania White-jackson PA in Plano, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Dehydration and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.