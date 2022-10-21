Dr. Deeba Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deeba Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deeba Ali, MD
Dr. Deeba Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Tania White-jackson PA6300 W Parker Rd Bldg 2, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 574-0464
- 2 4240 International Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 306-8410
- 3 6101 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 473-7891
Ana Cecila Lorenzo MD PA4401 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 850-6139
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is always ready to explain and make sure patient is well informed. She and her staff are always pleasant to deal with!
About Dr. Deeba Ali, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1750590691
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Dehydration and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.