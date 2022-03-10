Dr. Deebeanne Tavani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deebeanne Tavani, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deebeanne Tavani, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wynnewood, PA.
Deebeanne M Tavani DO PC100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 453, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-5170
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
I saw Dr. Tavani today for the first time. She had done a thorough review of my medical history prior to the visit. She was patient and informative. I didn’t feel rushed. She invited questions. I would recommend her to others.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Dr. Tavani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavani has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.