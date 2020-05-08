Dr. Deede Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deede Liu, MD
Dr. Deede Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their residency with University of Kansas Medical Center
Medical Office Building3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-3901Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Berman Skin Institute100 Pringle Ave Ste 425, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 932-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Dr. Liu is an extremely nice, friendly, competent surgeon. I have been a patient of her for at least 10 years. They just do not come any better than her. Once you know her, you love her. We will surely miss her when she leaves the University of Kansas Medical Center.
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Dermatology
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Melanoma, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.