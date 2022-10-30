Dr. Deeksha Jandhyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jandhyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deeksha Jandhyala, MD
Overview of Dr. Deeksha Jandhyala, MD
Dr. Deeksha Jandhyala, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Jandhyala's Office Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 876-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor on this entire planet
About Dr. Deeksha Jandhyala, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1528322518
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
