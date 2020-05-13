Dr. Deeksha Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deeksha Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deeksha Mehta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Teaneck, NJ.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Teaneck870 Palisade Ave Ste 203, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-5655
-
2
Sarwan K Seth MD310 Central Ave Ste 100, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 674-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Great Dr, she was the only one who was able to give me a diagnosis. Staff are cool and her nurse is very friendly and professional
About Dr. Deeksha Mehta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1366618605
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.