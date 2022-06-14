Overview of Dr. Deen King, MD

Dr. Deen King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. King works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Tampa, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.