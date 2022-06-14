Dr. Deen King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deen King, MD
Overview of Dr. Deen King, MD
Dr. Deen King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (South Tampa)3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 492-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Sun City Center)1701 Rickenbacker Dr Ste 102, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 634-8877Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King is an excellent eye specialist who is genuinely concern about my eyes’ condition and health. He is always very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Deen King, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861468456
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.