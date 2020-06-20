Overview of Dr. Deena Castellion, MD

Dr. Deena Castellion, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Castellion works at Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.