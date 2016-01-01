Overview of Dr. Deena Goldwater, MD

Dr. Deena Goldwater, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Goldwater works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.