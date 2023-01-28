Dr. Deena Horn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deena Horn, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deena Horn, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 962-8450
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a great visit with Dr. Horn. She had alot of insight and was very accommodating. Thank you Dr. Horn!
- Georgetown University Hosp Med Ctr
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn speaks Spanish.
246 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.