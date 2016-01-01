See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Avon, OH
Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD

Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Avon, OH
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD

Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.

Dr. Khabbaza works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khabbaza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 527-5159
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Shortness of Breath
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Liver Cancer
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Still's Disease
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1942592738
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khabbaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khabbaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khabbaza works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Khabbaza’s profile.

    Dr. Khabbaza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khabbaza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khabbaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khabbaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

