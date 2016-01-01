Overview of Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD

Dr. Deena Khabbaza, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.



Dr. Khabbaza works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.