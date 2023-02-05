Dr. Kleinerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deena Kleinerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deena Kleinerman, MD
Dr. Deena Kleinerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kleinerman works at
Dr. Kleinerman's Office Locations
-
1
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 537-4000
- 2 10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 420, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-9817
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleinerman?
Very lucky to find Dr. Kleinerman after a move to the area. She took the time to listen carefully to my history, presented options and and wonderful care. She has a great sense of humour- I will definitely continue with her and feel grateful to have found someone with so much experience.
About Dr. Deena Kleinerman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1356388946
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinerman works at
Dr. Kleinerman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.