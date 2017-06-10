Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuruvilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine, Bronx, NY
Westport Headache Institute, Westport, CT1 Turkey Hill Rd S Ste 201, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 391-6105
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Self Pay
Listened to my needs. Excellent doctor! Would recommend her to family and friends!
- Neurology
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1588975429
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine, Bronx, NY
- Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital RI
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center
- Neurology
Dr. Kuruvilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuruvilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuruvilla has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuruvilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuruvilla speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuruvilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.