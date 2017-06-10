See All Neurologists in Westport, CT
Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, MD

Neurology
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, MD

Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine, Bronx, NY

Dr. Kuruvilla works at Westport Headache Institute, Westport, CT in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuruvilla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westport Headache Institute, Westport, CT
    1 Turkey Hill Rd S Ste 201, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 391-6105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2017
    Listened to my needs. Excellent doctor! Would recommend her to family and friends!
    Burlington, WI — Jun 10, 2017
    About Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Malayalam and Spanish
    • 1588975429
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine, Bronx, NY
    • Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital RI
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deena Kuruvilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuruvilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuruvilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuruvilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuruvilla works at Westport Headache Institute, Westport, CT in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kuruvilla’s profile.

    Dr. Kuruvilla has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuruvilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuruvilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

