Dr. Deena Nasr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
