Dr. Deenesh Sahajpal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (53)
Map Pin Small Inverness, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Deenesh Sahajpal, MD

Dr. Deenesh Sahajpal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Dalhousie University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Sahajpal works at HCA Florida Citrus Orthopedic Associates in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sahajpal's Office Locations

    HCA Florida Citrus Orthopedic Associates
    131 S Citrus Ave Ste 301, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 390-3562
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Surgery

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Freedom Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 15, 2021
    He performed my surgery back in 2010 and the overall experience was the best I had out of the 2 knee surgeries I’ve had. I wish he could have done my second one. He made sure everything was explained thoroughly before and after the procedure to make sure my parents stayed in the loop. Even after I went on to therapy, he checked in on my progress and made sure everything was going well. 11 years later, my knee is still in great standing. I wish he was nearby to do my second procedure on the opposite knee, that I am now having to get redone. He’s great! No doubt about it.
    E. Palmer — May 15, 2021
    About Dr. Deenesh Sahajpal, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952407967
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY University Hospital for Joint Diseases|Shoulder-Elbow Upper Extremity Fellowship / New York University-Hospital For Joint Diseases|Sports Medicine and Hip Arthroscopy Fellowship / Steadman-Hawkins Clinic
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery Residency / Queen's University / Kingston, On, Canada|Queens University
    Medical Education
    • Dalhousie University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deenesh Sahajpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahajpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahajpal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahajpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahajpal works at HCA Florida Citrus Orthopedic Associates in Inverness, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sahajpal’s profile.

    Dr. Sahajpal has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahajpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahajpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahajpal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahajpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahajpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

