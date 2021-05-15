Overview of Dr. Deenesh Sahajpal, MD

Dr. Deenesh Sahajpal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Dalhousie University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Sahajpal works at HCA Florida Citrus Orthopedic Associates in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.