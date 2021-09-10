Dr. De La Rosa Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeni De La Rosa Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Deeni De La Rosa Perez, MD
Dr. Deeni De La Rosa Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. De La Rosa Perez works at
Dr. De La Rosa Perez's Office Locations
Morris Center for Innovation in Childrens1729 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (682) 885-3301
Centro De Pediatria Hispana PA401 W Centerville Rd Ste 1, Garland, TX 75041 Directions (972) 840-6500
National Health Laboratories Inc Ds1440 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 102, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 573-2151
- 4 3705 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 400, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-4813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love doctor De la Rosa. She’s very attentive and actually listens to my children and their needs
About Dr. Deeni De La Rosa Perez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Rosa Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Rosa Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa Perez.
