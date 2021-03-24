See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Deep Buch, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (11)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deep Buch, MD

Dr. Deep Buch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Buch works at Piyush C Buch MD in Chicago, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piyush C. Buch, M.D.,P.C.
    8941 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 361-0540
  2. 2
    Piyush C Buch MD, PC
    7480 W College Dr Ste 203, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 361-0540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Opioid Dependence

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2021
    A very professional office regarding appointments, wait times, billing, etc. Dr Deep Buch is very eady to talk to and has helped me immensely.
    — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deep Buch, MD
    About Dr. Deep Buch, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518113786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deep Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buch speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

